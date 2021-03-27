Akufo-Addo, the name ‘Jubilee’ is just a fantasy, Flagstaff House shall return

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Joel Savage

Ex-Ghanaian leaders, John Jerry Rawlings, John Kuffour, John Evans Atta-Mills, and John Mahama, ruled Ghana amicably, giving respect to the legacy of the first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah until the arrival of Nana Afufo Addo to change the name of Flagstaff House to Jubilee House. Why Akufo-Addo alone and what is the significance behind this?



Very often, psychologists and psychiatrists are the right people that can examine the actions and behavior of people, to tell others the motives behind what they do.



However, since, among the ex-Ghanaian leaders, Akufo Addo is the only one that took such action, it is enough to tell any intelligent Ghanaian that the president doesn’t only has nepotism syndrome but also hate and jealousy.



The truth is bitter than the bile and those that can’t stand it attack like stinging bees. Ghana has thousands of mosques and churches, yet I strongly believe that the worshippers of Allah or God, actually don’t hear the voice of God because if they do, the current political and economic crisis in the country can be avoided or be mild.



My questions are the NDC and NPP the only political parties in Ghana? If John Mahama has been declared corrupt, despite all what he did for Ghana and his services are no longer appreciated in the country, why Ghanaians failed to try other parties but fall for the smooth sugar coated-tongue of the NPP government to take you from the frying pan to fire?



Actually, one doesn’t need a psychologist to tell you who Nana Akufo Addo is. He is a man with a dark heart and hates everything about the great Ghanaian leader, Kwame Nkrumah.



He wants to change history, therefore, he gives a new name to the Flagstaff House because he can’t stand the achievements and popularity of Kwame Nkrumah on both Ghanaian and foreign soils, while the name J. B. Danquah is not mentioned in any event.



Frankly speaking, before Akufo Addo politically inspired to contest as a presidential candidate on the platform of the NPP, he has already jotted down his diabolical plans, including the changing of the name of Flagstaff House.



These selfish ambitions also inspired the Cathedral project, in a country with an ailing economy, high rate of unemployment, and the collapse of banking institutions.



Since African leaders full of hate and jealousy towards their enemies hardly succeed, Nana Akufo Addo failed as a leader, despite the free education program he implemented.



He concentrated more on what he wants to achieve for himself, seeking self-recognition, than solving the problems of the people.



How many Ghanaians know J.B. Danquah, let alone on the international platforms? Therefore, inflamed with jealousy and hate, Akufo Addo tampered with Ghana’s political history by changing an institution's name.



But the fact he can't ignore is nobody can change facts in history. No matter how hard you try Akufo Addo, Nkrumah is a name you can never delete from the political history of Ghana even if you change all the textbooks in Ghana.



If changing the names of institutions and textbooks in Ghana plays a vital role in the improvement of its economy, the country will be flowing with milk and honey everywhere without putting the burden of taxes on the heads of common Ghanaians.



You, who once demonstrated against Rawlings for introducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) but today, you have piled a mountain of taxes on the heads of common Ghanaians.



The reality is that what Ghanaians are currently facing in the country is just the tip of the iceberg. More clear and unseen hardships are underway because of financial mismanagement or corruption, which the government will shift the blame on the impact of the coronavirus, despite taking unaccountable billions of loans from foreign governments.



The name ‘Jubilee’ is just a fantasy, Nana Akufo Addo, Flagstaff House shall return at the right time, through a better government that will preserve and celebrate the legacy of the great one, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.