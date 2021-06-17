Akufo-Addo taking inspiration from Mandela - Tema MCE

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, has marked this year’s International Day of the African Child by planting a tree at his Alma Matta, the Chemu Senior High School.



And while at it, Hon. Nii Anang-La acknowledged the significance of the day which he said Ghanaians should be thankful for because the freedom that it marks resulted from a struggle by heroes, especially former South African President, Nelson Mandela, who had fought for children’s right to education on the 16th of June 1976.



“in fact, there was an educational uprising in Soweto and because heroes like Nelson Mandela stood up and fought the educational injustice of the apartheid system, the world’s conscience was jolted and the rights of black African children to equal educational opportunities were activated. His Excellency President Akufo-Addo is one of the many people who benefited from the liberation of educational rights. This is what created the opportunity for him to be educated in the United Kingdom and he did very well.” The Tema MCE said.



Hon. Anang-La said this on the sidelines of the tree planting event that he headlined at his former school, the Chemu SHS.



The Mayor urged Ghanaians to use the occasion of the International Day of the African Child to honour the memory of the heroes who had fought for the liberation of educational rights. Prominent among the heroes was the late Nelson Mandela, the first post-apartheid President of South Africa.



“As part of the apartheid system, white children were educated in schools separate from those that black children attended. And the education that white children were given was far superior to what was given to black children. As part of the struggle against apartheid, therefore, Mandela fought against educational segregation, and thus inspiring the establishment of a day by the United Nations to commemorate the African child’s rights to education,” Nii Anang-La said.



According to the Tema MCE, President Akufo-Addo who had gone to school in the UK could do so because of the positive ripples from the struggle by former President Nelson Mandela.



“Today, we have a human rights Lawyer as President because Mandela fought for his rights to be educated,” Hon. Anang-La said.



Meanwhile, the MCE also used the occasion to urge all the over 2,000 students of Chemu School to plant trees so that the government’s agenda to restore the eroded vegetative cover of the country can be achieved. The government is undertaking a program to plant five million trees this year as part of the green Ghana project.



“I am also a product of the Chemu School and because I married my books with the help of God through the instrumentality of our hardworking president Akufo-Addo, now I am the Mayor of Tema, I would want to use this opportunity to advise every student to be God-fearing, take his or her studies seriously so that some of you can become president, ministers, parliamentarians and occupy other high profile positions in future,” Nii Anang-La said to thunderous applause from the students.



The acting head of the Chemu School, Mr. Ebenezer Pobee, who was full of praise for the MCE for his brilliant speech and good works, thanked the MCE for his decision to choose the Chemu School for the planting of the seedlings.



Mr. Pobee also appealed to the MCE to use his good offices to complete some classroom block of the school.



Those in attendance include Mr. Robert Bob Amiteye, Tema Co-ordinator of Civil Society Organizations, Mrs. Lucy Narh, Assistant headteacher of the school, Mr. Sylvester Yankey, Tema Central Submetro chairman, Mr. Frank Asante, Public relations officer of TMA, Mrs. Mary Kupualor, head of TMA’s horticulture department, Ms. Dorcas Ohenewaa, officer of the planning department of TMA and Mr. Richard Anine, Finance and Administration Committee chairman of the Tema Central Submetro.