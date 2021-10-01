Akufo-Addo takes tour to Ashanti Region

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will begin a two-region tour from Friday, October 1.



President Akufo-Addo will take seven days to tour the Ashanti and Eastern regions.



Addressing journalists at the Presidency on Monday, Director of Public Affairs at the Jubilee House Eugene Arhin said the President has toured 12 out of the 16 regions of Ghana.



From the Ashanti Region, where President Akufo-Addo will be till Monday, October 4, he will move to his home region.



Curiously, the President has never lost elections in these two regions with the Ashanti Region giving his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the highest number of votes in any presidential elections he has contested in.





After the latest tour, the President will be left with the Greater Accra and Central regions to complete the first regional tour in his second term.



“The dates for the other two regions – the Central and Greater Accra – will be communicated in due course,” Mr Arhin had said.