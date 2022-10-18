General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mounted a strong defence for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following a controversial comment he made during a radio interview in Kumasi on Monday, October 17.



The President was responding to a question regarding what he made of threats by the people of Kwabre and Manso to vote against the NPP in the 2024 election due to poor road infrastructure in the area.



Akufo-Addo in his reply said, “no problem, no problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me.”



He explained that although he understands the masses may support a party with an expectation, he, however, does not see the need to threaten the government if it fails to deliver.



“If you decide to vote for the NDC in the general election, it is your choice and that is not my problem. No one will force you to vote for someone,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.



But a statement issued by Ernest Owusu-Bempah, a deputy Communications Director of the party, said the President took responsibility for the challenges and assured that he was going to work to resolve the issues.



“The president has been misquoted. The president said it is his utmost responsibility to develop the nation and he will do that. If someone says he will vote against him it is the person’s right. It was clear the President was accepting responsibility.



“The buck stops with him and he says he will deal with it. The skewed publication is out of malice or being mischief,” portions of the statement.



