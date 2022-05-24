Akufo-Addo started out drinking Kalypo but now showing Ghanaians his true colours - Blakk Rasta

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The 2016 presidential candidate for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, won the heart of Ghanaians when a photo of him humbly sipping on Kalypo fruit juice went viral ahead of the 2016 general elections.



This single move by the politician touched the hearts of electorates with several others joining the #KalypoChallenge on social media.



To them, it proved that Nana Addo was a man for all, ready to serve his people.



Fast forward to May 2022, outspoken musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has called out the man who came begging for power over his woeful performance in his second term in office as the president of Ghana.



Blakk in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV noted that all the cries and pleas of citizens in the current hardship have fallen on deaf ears because the president no longer prioritizes the nation.



"You are blowing our money, we are talking to you and you are not listening. Who are you? When he (Akufo-Addo) came he pretended he was very humble. He will sit in trotro, collect Kalypo and drink nicely and talk to the people beautifully and beg us to let him be the president to serve us.



"Today we are serving him. His dreams have come true but he has shattered ours," said the disappointed singer who has called out the current NPP administration.



"You expect me to like a man who is more arrogant than Satan. You are spending our money and flying around aimlessly. When we ask him to account for the monies spent on travels he comes to say it hinges on security so he can't disclose it," the singer stated.









