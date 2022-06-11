Akufo-Addo sold his father's properties and borrowed to fund campaign - Imoro Ayana alleges

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Ghanaians bemoan harsh economic conditions



People now go into politics just to make money, Imoro Ayarna



Politics is now competition, Imoro



A former Vice-Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Rhodaline Imoro Ayarna, has urged Ghanaians to stop blaming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the country’s hardships and mismanagement of the country’s resources.



In an interview on XYZ TV's ‘Women on the Frontline’ show monitored by GhanaWeb, Imoro Ayarna noted that the President, before attaining power, had spent so much money to fund his campaigns and therefore is using the presidency to settle those debts.



“I always tell people, don’t blame Nana Addo. He is settling his debts since 1949. Houses they’ve sold, monies they’ve spent, now that he has won power, what do you want him to do?” she quizzed in Twi.



Ghana’s economy is currently facing various economic hardships as prices of goods and services keep increasing by the day. The Ghana cedi also keeps depreciating against major trading currencies on the international market.



This has generated widespread conversations about government spending and the ‘misplaced’ priorities by the presidency.



Meanwhile, managers of the economy have noted measures are being put in place to ensure that the country bounces back to pre-pandemic levels.



Also speaking on Ghana’s politics, Imoro Ayarna stated that it has become more competitive than development driven as it was in the days of Kwame Nkrumah.



"It (politics) has become more competitive. Busia and my dad will meet and chat... they share jokes, but now it looks like there is a lot of hatred ... a lot of people have bad faith, but it wasn't like this in the past. You could visit each other; the Akufo-Addos were my sister's friends; she went to school with them. It wasn't so vindictive. It wasn't so tight; everybody lived, and we all enjoyed each other's company," she said in Twi.



She however lamented how politics has become an easy venture for people to make money in Ghana.



"If I hear today that people are stealing money from the state, it does not move me because I have seen things greater than this... In those days, you made money before you went into politics; you didn't go into politics to make money. My dad was in politics, but he left politics to go and make money, and he came back," she added.