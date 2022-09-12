Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has signed a book of condolence opened in memory of the late monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II.



The book, opened at the British High Commission in Ghana, was signed by the president on the morning of Monday, September 12, 2022.



In a tweet shared by Asaase 99.5, it showed the president signing the book, while the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, looked on.



Ghana has been joining the rest of the world, and in particular, other Commonwealth countries across the world to mourn the passing of the longest-reigning monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II.



The Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



Her death came after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday.



Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.



She thus ruled for 70 years before her death. Her tenure as Queen of Britain gained her respect and love from her subjects, citizens of former British colonies and people around the globe.



As a former British colony, Elizabeth II was Queen of Ghana from 1957 to 1960, when Ghana became an independent sovereign state.



Queen Elizabeth II visited the Republic of Ghana in 1961 and 1999.



During her 1961 visit, the Queen famously danced with Ghana's President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah at a farewell ball in Accra.



The dance, many scholars believe, was a symbolic moment in the history of the Commonwealth.



Despite bombings in the capital and fears that Ghana was getting too close to the Soviet Union, the Queen insisted on this tour to make sure that Ghana did not leave the Commonwealth.



