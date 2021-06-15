Akufo-Addo showed outstanding leadership with national security strategy - Tema MCE

Politics of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, has praised President Akufo-Addo over the launch of a National Security strategy for the country.



In an interview, the MCE said the document which is the first of its kind in the history of the country makes Akufo-Addo the most unique President in the 4th Republic.



“No leader in the whole of the country’s history has done something like this before – that we have a comprehensive document detailing the country’s security response and outlook. I think this makes President Akufo-Addo a most outstanding leader,” the Tema MCE said.



President Akufo-Addo launched a National Security Strategy, the first-ever for the country on Monday.



The launch happened aside from the commission of a new office complex for the Ministry of National Security.



“The National Security Strategy also aims to establish Ghana as a land of opportunities, with the resolve and the capability to protect her people, her culture and her values, to spur growth, development and prosperity that inure to the well-being of her people, whilst positioning the country to play a meaningful and influential role at regional, continental and global levels,” the President said.



He added that, “Once operationalized, the Strategy will optimize the effectiveness of the security and intelligence sector by revamping current systems and structures.



“The strategy will prioritize the effective use of resources to promote effective decision-making, through an institutional system that will ensure integrated and efficient coordination in all spectrums of national security.”



In the anchorage of the strategy, the President said, the National Security Council will provide strategic direction for the implementation of the document. Mr. Akufo-Addo noted that the Minister for National Security shall be responsible to the National Security Council, for the day-to-day coordination of activities geared towards the successful implementation of the National Security Strategy.



Many have praised President Akufo-Addo’s special attention to national security and the MCE for Tema joins in with them.



“I think the prioritization of national security is a common denominator within the character-sketch of great leaders, whether it's Abraham Lincoln or Winston Churchill and so as Ghanaians we can only be grateful that we have our President in a similar cast,” Nii Anang-La said.



He called on all Ghanaians to rally round the new strategy for the betterment of the common good.