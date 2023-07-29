Akufo-Addo should wake up: Dagbon chief reacts to Cecilia Dapaah’s US$1 million saga

Politics of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Sabta-Naa (Sanitation Chief) of the Dagbon traditional council, Chief Ahmed Badawi Abdul Latif, has raised concerns about the alleged theft of funds from the private residence of a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



The chief is calling for a thorough investigation into the matter to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.



According to Chief Ahmed Badawi Abdul Latif, the stolen money, which amounts to US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis, belongs to the state and not the former minister.



He expressed his belief that the appropriate agencies and institutions should take immediate action to investigate the alleged theft and ensure that appropriate actions are taken.



Speaking in an interview with Adom News on July 28, 2023, Chief Ahmed argued that the said minister's residence is not a bank and should not serve as a place to keep such substantial amounts of money.



He emphasized that regardless of the ownership of the funds, such practices should not be allowed, and traditional leaders and opinion leaders must rise to the occasion and initiate a comprehensive investigation.



“Your house is not a bank, even if it is your personal money, your house is not a bank, so, seriously traditional leaders and opinion leaders should wake up and do a thorough investigation into this matter. As we are speaking now, all the regions particularly the Northern region, the Dagbon Kingdom I am talking on behalf of my Kingdom…a lot of things have been destroyed and no replacement why? And such money is kept in your house…we will not let you go free,” he said.



He further called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take immediate action and ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.



“The title is not about I am a chief, work by the title, this is what we are supposed to do so, the government must wake up and do serious investigations on this matter and opinion leaders, it is not only the Dagbon kingdom that will fight over this, it is our money, it is not her money it is our money, it is the country’s money. So, Nana Addo and his government should wake up and do serious investigations about it if not other ministers will also go that way.”



Cecilia Dapaah has since July 22 resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor after a search was conducted at her residence.



Meanwhile, police have submitted the docket of the case of theft as reported by the minister and her husband to the Attorney-General for advice.



