Akufo-Addo should subject E-Levy to a referendum if he thinks it is popular – Mornah

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Convener of Justice 4 Ghana, Bernard Mornah has dared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to subject the E-levy to a referendum to know the views of the people on the policy proposal if he believes it is popular.



In his view, a national referendum on the E-levy is the way to go.



“Given the kind of division we have probably the president should make this policy referendum policy and let us see what the president think is popular or it is not popular.



“If the president thinks that this e-levy is popular; he should subject it to a referendum and see what will happen. Is that the way to go? ” He said on the Sunrise show with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Tuesday, February 8.



Scores of Ghanaians including members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have rejected the E-levy proposal.



Following the rejection of the levy, further engagements are being done through townhall meetings.



Mr Ofori Atta further reduced the rate from the initial 1.75 per cent to 1.5 per cent after meeting with the Minority leadership as part of consultations on Friday, January 28.



TV3’s Parliamentary Correspondent Komla Klutse reported that the Minority are however still opposed to it. They want the proposal to be dropped entirely.



This meeting was after the first meeting between the two parties on Thursday, January 27 ended in a deadlock with both sides remaining intransigent on their position regarding the proposal.



