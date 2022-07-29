Akufo-Addo should revoke his own appointment - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to vacate his position.



His comment comes on the back of the termination of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo’s appointment as Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister.



“President Akufo-Addo should revoke his own appointment,” the aide wrote on his Facebook wall moments after the announcement was made.



President Akufo-Addo on the evening of July 28 relieved Adwoa Safo of her position as a minister.



Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, in a statement, indicated that the termination of her appointment was in accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution and with immediate effect.

In her stead, Madam Cecilia Dapaah will continue as caretaker minister for the ministry.



“In accordance with Article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabena, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minster for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement read.



