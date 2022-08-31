Akufo-Addo should have instituted a committee to investigate Col. Damoah - Fmr NDC MP

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo should have instituted a Committee to investigate the sacked Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col Kwadwo Damoah (RTD) instead of dismissing him.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col Kwadwo Damoah (RTD) to leave office immediately and hand over to his Deputy.



This comes few days after the Special Prosecutor made a move to probe auctioned vehicles at the ports.



In a statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, it was revealed the the contract of Col Kwadwo Damoah expired in October 2021.



“Following the expiration of your contract of service as Commissioner (Customs Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority on 14th October, 2021, the President of the Republic has directed that effective Friday, 26th August, 2022, you hand over your duties and office to the acting Deputy Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment,” the President stated.



The President therefore thanked Col Kwadwo Damoah (RTD) for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.



Read Also: Akufo-Addo directs Commissioner of Customs Division of GRA to leave office immediately



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah said, “If it is a problem of corruption, why do you sack the person and you do not allow a committee to investigate and see whether he did wrong so that he can be punished?”



Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah said, “The PPA Boss was sacked, so if someone does something, whether they are allegations or not and you say that he should go, if it was 10 Million the PPA Boss took, he has taken it away, if it was 5 million this one took, he has also taken it away, meanwhile, there are children on the streets who are not getting jobs and this is how we are going. Can a nation be moving like that?



Meanwhile, he said he was surprised that Col Kwadwo Damoah had been relieved of his post, saying most of the times, he hears people calling on radio stations to shower praises on him.



To those who did that, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah said they should rather call the President to reinstate Col Kwadwo Damoah if he was all that they said about him.