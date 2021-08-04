Akufo-Addo should be the last old man to rule Ghana – #FixTheCountry protestors

Politics of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Among the tall list of things #FixTheCountry demonstrators want is for Ghana not to have an aged man ruling the affairs of the nation after the governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They believe the President's inability to work effectively and also to provide for the needs of Ghanaians is due to his age.



The protestors are calling for better management of the economy.



Communicating this through one of their placards during their demonstration on August 4, 2021, they said, “President Akufo-Addo should be the last old man President in Ghana."



The demonstrators also noted that their call on government to fix the gaps in the health, educational and other sectors is for Ghanaians to heave a sigh of relief.



The #FixTheCountry demonstration took place Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Over hundreds of people clad in black and red joined the protest which started at Obra Spot and ended at the Black Stars Square.



The #FixTheCountry campaign began on social media on May 3, 2021 and got many people to join across the globe.







