Akufo-Addo set to present State of the Nation Address

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to address Parliament on 30th March 2022 on the State of the Nation, announced by the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.



The Presidency has on several occasions postponed this constitutional obligation for unknown reasons but before the commencement of public business on 29th March, 2022, Speaker Bagbin charged the House to fast truck business of the day as scheduled in order to adjourn early.



According to him, early adjournment will enable MPs to prepare for the programme and also allow some rehearsal and some artistic/decor work to take place in and around the Chamber to receive the President.



Article 67 of the Constitution provides that, “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the State of the Nation”.