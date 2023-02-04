Akufo-Addo sending NPP into opposition – A Plus alleges

General News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Singer and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of working in ways that will make the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lose the 2024 elections.



He asserted that the election of a flagbearer in December 2023, as alleged to have been proposed by the President, will not augur well for the party’s chances in the 2024 General Elections.



He added that the party should challenge the president on the date of the election of a flagbearer for the party.



“Elect a flagbearer in December 2023 to win the general election in December 2024. How badly can any person treat his party? Akufo Addo does not want to lose his grip on the party.



"But is the party for you? And NPP, such a big party with the so-called men are all scared to tell one 78-year-old man the truth!! You have boys brigade you say, men!! Jesus Christ died!!! Prophet Muhammed died!!! Tell Akufo Addo to his face that he is sending the party to the opposition.



"Ntim and Kodua, (boys SP and his assistant) are chairmen and general secretaries on paper.



"Ahufoɔ nkoaa!!! They are scared that he will find a way to remove them as he did to Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong if they challenge him…,” he wrote on Facebook.





