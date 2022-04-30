Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The appointment of the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie has been terminated by President Akufo-Addo.



In a letter dated April 26, 2022, the president directed Mr. Dadzie to hand over his office to the Fisheries Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and proceed to collect three months’ salary in lieu of notice.



“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 3rd October, 2018, appointing you as Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission. In accordance with paragraph eight (8) of the said letter, your appointment has been terminated by the President,” the letter stated.



“Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission no later than close of business on Friday 29′” April, 2022,” the letter added.



Below is the letter







