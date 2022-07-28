Akufo-Addo sacks Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sacked Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection with immediate effect.



According to a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President, the President’s decision was according to Article 81(a) of the 1992 Constitution.



The statement added that Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister, Sanitation and Water Resources, will continue as the caretaker minister until a substantive Minister.



“In accordance with article 81(a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect.



“The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister,” the statement from the Presidency concluded.



