Akufo-Addo’s vow to risk presidency in galamsey fight lacked credibility – Jantuah

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former presidential staffer and a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. P.V Jantuah Dadson, has chided the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying there is no integrity in his ‘I put my Presidency on the line’ promise on the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey.’



President Akufo-Addo in 2017, while addressing a workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders, said “I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter.



“If by the grace of God, my party allows me to go again and I have the health and everything to go again but do not get it again, then I will say to myself: ‘Well, this is a choice I have to make as a human being.’ Do you do what is right or what you think will make you get along? I think you do what is right and what you are required to do.”



This was after he was sworn in for his first term in office.



Almost seven years down the line, the menace still persists with numerous of Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves being destroyed.



Commenting on the President’s promise in the fight against galamsey, the Former Presidential Staffer stated that President Akufo-Addo never meant his promise



“This is why I in particular; I don’t see any integrity in the President because he has not been able to do all that he said and where he wants to take this (illegal mining) to”. He said



“Look at what has happened in the fight against galamsey, if the president meant business by saying he will put his presidency on the line all these people would not be in office by now”, he lashed out at recent happenings involving some actors.