Akufo-Addo’s updates Ghanaians on Coronavirus fight tonight

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

The president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will this evening address the country on measures taken by government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.



This will be the president’s 27th update since his last public engagement in July this year.



Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to amongst many things touch on the community spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 ahead of the yuletide.



He will additionally speak on the vaccination drive of the country as it ramps up efforts to vaccinate 15 million citizens by close of year.



Already, manager of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has stated that large quantities of vaccines expired in Volta region due to hesitancy.



The president, noted for his “Fellow Ghanaians” introduction in his Covid-19 updates, is also expected to wade into the debate on whether or not it is compulsory to vaccinate persons arriving in the country at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as well as give details on progress made with the National Vaccine Institute under the leadership of Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.