Akufo-Addo’s tour of the north yielding positive results - Tema MCE

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema (MCE), Hon. Yohane Amarh-Ashitey, is driving focus onto the developmental projects that President Akufo-Addo has been inspecting on his working tour of the Upper East, North East and Northern Regions of the country.



In a write-up, the Tema Mayor described the many developmental projects being commissioned or launched as “punctuations of progress” for the hardworking president and his government.



“President Akufo-Addo’s tour has so far only been unearthing the awe inspiring developmental projects that he has been quietly establishing for the country amidst the current global challenges,” he wrote.



Hon. Amarh-Ashitey adds, “I hope these projects will continue to lift the moods of Ghanaians and provide the assurance that His Excellency the president is still being resourceful".



President Akufo-Addo has been touring the Upper East, North-East and Northern regions of the country and leaving behind footprints of massive developmental projects in all the three regions.



In the Upper East Region, His Excellency the president commissioned a water project christened ‘the Upper East Water Project,” which is purposed to supply potable water to the people of the region.



Then, in the North East Region, President Akufo-Addo commissioned a Regional Coordinating Council office building along with a regional Youth Enterprise Agency (YEA) project.



President Akufo-Addo also inspected some ongoing Agenda 111 Hospital projects, launched a Law Reform Fund and also a Legal Aid Fund among many other projects.



“I want to especially praise His Excellency the President for cutting the sod for the Yendi town roads project which will improve the road network in Yendi, one of the six most important cities of our dear country.



"Developing the Northern Region is especially strategic because it has the good potential to stem rural-urban migrations from the North to the south,” the MCE wrote.



He called on Ghanaians to, “continue to appreciate the president and support him to bring more development to the country.”