Akufo-Addo’s security determines how he travels – Dr Nyarko

Kwadaso MP, Dr Kingsley Nyarko has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo does not travel with private jets for fun, as being suggested in the media.



According to him, the decision on the means by which the president travels abroad is determined by his security apparatus and the cost incurred is justified since it will help protect him.



“And you will also agree with me that the president’s decision to fly doesn’t lie in his bosom. I am sure that the security architecture around him will determine how he has to fly and all that.



“So, we need to also try to understand the rationale behind it than to assume that because he is travelling on a private jet [at so much] an hour, it means the cost may be so,” the member of parliament (MP) is reported to have said by asaaseradio.com.



Dr Nyarko said the president is concerned about the welfare of Ghanaians and will not engage in activities that will bring unnecessary costs to the nation.



“We need to credit the president with some modicum of dignity.



“We look at convenience, time, and what he is going to do at what time and what day. So … I want to put on record that Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo thinks about the economy, but he wouldn’t do anything to aggravate the economic challenges we are going through,” Nyarko said.



Meanwhile, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described President Akufo-Addo’s decision to continue using private jets as a gross insensitivity and utter disdain for the Ghanaian people.



“…for abandoning Ghana's Presidential Jet and obstinately choosing an extravagant and sybaritic option, the Ghanaian taxpayer should expect to cough up a staggering US$776,000 or the Cedi equivalent of GHS4,979,328.16 by the time President Akufo-Addo returns,” he added.



