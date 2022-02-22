Akufo-Addo’s road projects will be massive in March - Tema MCE

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said that Ghanaians, especially, those who reside in or ply the roads between Accra and Kumasi have happy things to look forward to in March.



In an interview on the sidelines of an NPP meeting in the Tema East constituency to pave the way for polling stations executives elections over the weekend, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said President Akufo-Addo’s plan to change the face of the roads between the two cities will be starting in the next month.



“In March, the government will begin the Accra-Kumasi highway dualization project which will really change the face of these roads in a way that has not happened in this country before,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



He said the construction includes four major bypass roads on the Accra Kumasi highway including 11.6km Osino, 6.1km Anyinam, 10.6km Enyiresi and 13.5km Konongo by-pass.



“All of these will start next month, March 2022 as part of the ongoing Accra-Kumasi highway dualisation project,” the MCE said.



Hon. Amarh Ashitey called on Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo and his government support saying the president’s vision for the country is a good one that will benefit the country immensely.



Meanwhile, Hon. Amarh Ashitey also reiterated president Akufo-Addo’s report that the majority of contractors who were owed by the government have since been paid.



“3,481 road contractors have also been paid Ghc 770 Million in 2021,” he said.



Commenting on the current state of affairs in the country, the hard-working MCE said it was sad that people are catastrophizing things because of the challenges that COVID-19 has brought.



“Like we have been telling Ghanaians, it is not only Ghana that has been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, but if you compare us to our neighbors, we are still doing far better in spite of the COVID, we still remain the second largest economy in West Africa, only after Nigeria, which is Africa’s largest economy. If you ask me, we have more to celebrate and build on than what we should lament on,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said to thunderous applause.