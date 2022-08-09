Akufo-Addo’s relatives in government have failed, reason he can’t reshuffle – NDC man

Politics of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Organiser hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s refusal to conduct a reshuffle is borne out of his resolve to keep non-performing family members in government.



According to him, the president’s family members in government are the ones who have failed hence any reshuffle will see them sacked.



President Akufo-Addo, he claims, does not want such a situation to happen as it will bring embarrassment to the family and prevent them [family members] from stealing for him.



“It's not the case that the president doesn't want to do a reshuffle or doesn't know he needs one. The problem is that his family members in government are the ones who are failures. He can't let them go because he will embarrass the family and they can't steal for him anymore,” Henry Osei Akoto tweeted.



Akufo-Addo rejects calls for reshuffle



President Akufo-Addo while speaking on North Star FM in Tamale on August 8 stated that he is the final authority to determine whether or not a minister should be sacked during a reshuffle.



He stressed, however, that the performance of the current crop of ministers is outstanding and they will continue to help him as he steers the country out of the recent economic downturn.



He said calls for reshuffle were from the opposition NDC who wanted to destabilize his government.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











DS/SARA