Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reshuffle gov’t will reduce NPP’s chances – Mahdi Jibril

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril, says President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reshuffle his government will cause their election fortunes to dwindle.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to a public call for him to reshuffle his appointees, especially ministers of state, and says he has no immediate plans of heeding those calls.



To him, the output of the ministers was consistent with the expectations, and therefore there is no need to reshuffle them.



“For all you know, it is people who want to destabilize my government or people who are looking for jobs, who are behind those calls”, President Akufo-Addo said.



Mahdi Jibril addressing this statement in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, said, “I am sure this statement has reduced the votes of the NPP by 30 percent.”



According to Mahdi Jibril, President Akufo-Addo could’ve found a more diplomatic way of conveying his thoughts rather than being blunt.