Akufo-Addo’s refusal to develop Ashanti Region deliberate – Jantuah

Former Operations Officer of the defunct Youth Enterprise Support (YES) PV Dadson Jantuah, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of deliberately not developing the Ashanti Region.



Knowing the power and might of the region in terms of giving the New Patriotic Party (NPP) massive votes and always playing a decisive role as to who becomes president in the country, he indicates that President Akufo-Addo should have rewarded the region in a special way with transformational projects but has since failed to do so.



Mr Jantuah maintains that despite having several appointees from the government hailing from the region, they are just figureheads and not the real power brokers in the government.



“You see the Kyei Mensahs, the Napos, the Dr Adutwums, and even the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, you will think these people will bring development home to Ashanti but that is not the case in Nana Addo’s administration," he lamented.



“He just put them there with no power; that is just deliberate and calculated. The real power brokers who take and direct decisions in this NPP, are Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby and the Nana Asante Bediatuos,” he claimed.



“They command the power and authority in the NPP government now, they don’t want to see development in the region. This is very calculated by Akufo-Addo and this is bringing confusion in the party, but people are just quiet. Just look at this government and ask yourself which region has the most influential people in the government, they are there for all to see,” he retorted.



The Ashanti Region has been a focus for lack of development especially when it is regarded as the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



