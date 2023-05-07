Akufo-Addo’s promise to fight galamsey was a hoax – Former Ambassador

General News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Statesman and former Ambassador, Daniel Ohene Agyekum is endorsing calls for a televised probe into the alleged galamsey scandal implicating the President and some senior staff at the Presidency.



Professor Dr. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, who was the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) that acted as oversight of the galamsey fight alleged that key people in Akufo-Addo’s administration were tainted in the galamsey fight either benefiting from the illegal act directly or indirectly.



The President was also accused of allowing galamsey to go on at his backyard garden in Kyebi, a situation the President’s kinsmen have said is untrue after bussing journalists to the area.



However, backing calls for a probe on Kumasi-based Ultimate Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Ghana Ambassador to the USA Daniel Ohene Agyekum noted that the president over the years has not shown commitment to making anything right in the country.



“This President said a lot while in opposition but has also done worse than his predecessors. He is just a monumental failure who has not shown the course to doing anything right since he was given the chance to lead Ghana”



“His words lack power, honesty and commitment. The galamsey fight was just a ruse, it was just a hoax, and he didn’t mean it. It was just empty talk and bragging. The good old professor won’t lie. He is such an accomplished man. For us to know the extent of the rot in the galamsey fight there must be a probe so we all see what has really happened”, he suggested.



He was however skeptical whether the outcome of any probe will yield any effect.



“We know the history of probes and investigations under this man, I mean the president. He will not take it seriously; he will let people who have caused this country pain through their distraction to the environment go free. They are all his people” he said.