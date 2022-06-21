Akufo-Addo's 'private' cathedral 'drowning in sea of naked lies' – Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said: “Incorporation documents I have obtained from the Registrar General exposes another false claim contained in the 7-page June 17, 2022 press release by the National Cathedral Secretariat and signed by Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah”.



The opposition lawmaker said: “Contrary to the information provided in the said press statement (see page 5) and on the Nicodemusly updated national cathedral website (after we exposed the Pastor Otabil deception), to the effect that all the Board of Trustees have been registered as Directors of the National Cathedral of Ghana; we note, surprisingly, that the venerable Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches; and the esteemed Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, were not registered as directors on the incorporation date of 18th July, 2019”.



The two “revered” clergymen, Mr Okudzeto noted, “have, at all material times, been clearly left out, and substituted with the following names: Samuel Antwi and Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah”.



“Why then is the National Cathedral Secretariat misleading the Ghanaian public and the world that all the published trustees are registered as directors?” he asked.



“One wonders if Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo are aware that despite the public misrepresentations, their names have been patently omitted from the list of eminent registered directors?”



Mr Ablakwa, who has made a lot of exposés on the national cathedral project, said, in a Facebook post: “Another troubling falsehood we have detected is that even though the June 17 press release claims that the National Cathedral of Ghana is a ‘state-owned company’ and, thus, a ‘public and not a private’ entity, the incorporation documents in our possession reveals rather curiously that the National Cathedral of Ghana is registered as private [entity]”.



“The list of falsehoods, misrepresentations, opacity, lawlessness and blatant corruption associated with this cathedral project is now a bottomless pit”, he noted.



“Christians in Ghana may have to declare a 40-day intense fasting and prayer to purge and rescue Akufo-Addo’s drowning cathedral of lies”, Mr Ablakwa proposed.



