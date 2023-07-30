Akufo-Addo’s preferred choice is Bawumia, he wants him as president – Analyst

Politics of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst, William Owusu Ansah, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo favours vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to succeed him as president.



He averred that based on what he has learned and information he has received from high-level sources, the president supports Dr. Bawumia’s candidature.



The analyst noted on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline that “mind you, President Akifo-Addo will play a role in this election. If I say he’ll play a role, that doesn’t mean he’ll make the decisions. But he does have an impact on elections"



"His influence is directed at Dr. Bawumia. Everyone, as you know, has a choice. He would like Dr. Bawumia to succeed him. That’s what I’ve heard. That is what I have read. The President would prefer Dr. Bawumia to succeed him as President.”



He was quick to add that only time will tell if the president’s objectives and interests are realised.



Meanwhile, he believes Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could win the process.



He predicted that, while the election would be close, the vice president has a chance to win.



He encouraged Alan Kyerematen to do all in his power to prevent Kennedy Agyapong from making an effect on the race.



“Alan Kyerematen should go to any length to stop Kennedy Agyapong. That makes things easy for him. However, he is unable to communicate with Kennedy Agyapong, and the contest will be decided by him, Kenbedt, and Bawunia, with the Vice President being elected as the presidential candidate.”



He concluded that the individual elected would determine whether or not the NPP would break the eight-year jinx.



He said if they do not elect a candidate who is popular among the people, they will find it difficult to win the 2024 presidential election.