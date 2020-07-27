General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Akufo-Addo's posture on Hawa Koomson makes nonsense of vigilantism bill - Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe is surprised by Akufo-Addo's silence on the issue

Founder and President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe has expressed disappointment at the President of Ghana’s silence at the conduct of his Minister, Hawa Koomso.



The Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson admitted on National Television that she fired warning shots at one of the registration centres in the Awutu Senya East Constituency where she is the Member of Parliament.



There have been calls on the President by Civil Society Organizations and other peacekeeping stakeholders in the country to sack the Minister for her poor show.



However, the President has failed to comment on the issue neither through a Press Release from his outfit or even during his address to the country.



Reacting to the President’s silence on the issue, the President of IMANI said while speaking on Accra-based Citi TV that “I was thinking that the president because he was invited to Mali to be part of the peace process which by the way was started by some of these…behaviour, I would have thought that maybe we would give him the benefit of the doubt so that by the time he had returned over the weekend, some pretence that something is being done would be heard but I am mortified and I keep saying that the president is a very good friend of mine but I think on this one we are not friends… it has become at least 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours and a lot more and not a whisper of anything that seems close to suggesting that something ought to have been said”.



Franklin Cudjoe noted that the President’s posture on the issue has made nonsense of the vigilante law signed by the various political parties in the country.



“I sincerely am dumbfounded he has not said a word and has made meaningless the entire vigilante law,” he said.





