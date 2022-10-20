Akufo-Addo’s outburst will cost NPP votes in 2024 – Political Scientist

Politics of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: kasapafmomline.com

A Political Scientist Jonathan Asante Okyere has said President Akufo Addo’s statement that threats to vote against the NPP in the 2024 election does not frighten him, will surely affect the party’s electoral fortunes in the 2024 election.



The President in response to a question posed by his interviewer on a Kumasi-based radio station regarding what he made of threats by the people of Kwabre against the NPP in the 2024 election due to poor road infrastructure in the area, replied, “no problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me.”



According to him, although he understands the masses may support a party with an expectation, he, however, does not see the need to threaten the government if it fails to deliver.



“If you decide to vote for the NDC in the general election, it is your choice and that is not my problem. No one will force you to vote for someone,” he stated.



He, however, admitted that he has been mandated with a responsibility to construct roads and will definitely execute it.



But commenting on the President’s pronouncement in an interview on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Political Science Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Jonathan Asante Okyere stated that the President was wrong in responding in such a manner.



“The President didn’t need to say that, these things are going to affect the electoral fortunes of the party, it’s obvious. The fact is that the economic quagmire the country finds itself in will not make the NPP retain power in 2024. It is even going to become more difficult for the party based on the fact that the President is disrespecting people who have stood solidly behind the NPP over the years.”



He added: “Is President Akufo-Addo doing this deliberately or out of frustration? Or it’s his arrogant nature that we already know about him that is now on full display publicly just because he’s had his two terms. If it is frustration, we can pardon him, but if it’s deliberate then he’s scuttling the chances of those NPP aspirants who want to lead the party to victory in 2024.”



Jonathan Asante Okyere urged the NPP National Council of Elders to speak to the President behind the scene on the need for him to be circumspect in his public political discourse so he does not cause more problems for the party going into the 2024 election.