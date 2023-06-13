Akufo-Addo’s outburst on Friday was not directed at Henry Quartey - Regional council

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARRC) has refuted assertions that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is angry with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, because of the president’s recent outburst in public.



In a statement issued by its chief director, Jemima Lomotey, the RCC clarified that the president was only instructing the regional minister to take action against people who did not stand while the National Anthem was being sung.



The RCC said that some Ghanaians are misinterpreting what happened to tarnish the image of Henry Quartey for their parochial interests.



“The President was instructing the Regional Minister to take prompt action regarding some invited guests who chose to remain seated in disregard to the National Anthem that was played before the start of the programme. The President and all others had been up on their feet in patriotic reverence to the National Anthem.



“Acting on the President’s directive, the Regional Minister promptly approached the individuals concerned and gave them the necessary information and guidance. It is important to emphasize that the Regional Minister sat alongside H.E. the President throughout the entire event, exemplifying their harmonious collaboration,” parts of the statement read.



“We there urge the public and all well-meaning persons to disregard the contemptuous spin to the video, which appears crafted to create unwarranted public disaffection,” it added.



Background:



On Friday, June 9, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was captured flying into a rage at a public ceremony.



The president, during a ceremony at the Green Ghana Day event held at the University of Ghana, was captured reacting furiously and instructing the Greater Accra Regional Minister to take some action.



According to the report by Graphic's presidential correspondent, Donald Dapatem, the president's fury was ignited by a decision by the Chief and elders of Mempeasem, who were present at the event, to refuse to stand for the national anthem.



Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw and his elders, contrary to protocol, refused to stand to the tune of the national anthem by the Ghana Armed Forces Band immediately after the arrival of the president.



Inaudible for the most part of his rage, President Akufo-Addo is heard telling the regional minister to "go and tell him... stand up..."



Henry Quartey, who, on the orders of the president, walked out of the frame in the video, is said to have approached Nii Torgbor and his entourage and held a brief discussion with them.



The Mempeasem Chief has subsequently apologised to President Akufo-Addo for what transpired.



He, however, indicated that he did not stand for the National Anthem because he was ill.







