Akufo-Addo's 'no reshuffle' decision politically beneficial to NDC - Alex Segbefia

A former deputy Chief of Staff, Alex Segbefia, has welcomed the decision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to reshuffle his ministers.



According to him, the decision will politically inure to the benefit of the opposition National Democratic Congress, to which he belongs because the stance of the president was unpopular.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy News on August 10, he said he will, however, have wanted the president to conduct a reshuffle because of the economic crunch the country finds itself.



He reasoned that a reshuffle affords presidents the opportunity to inject fresh energy into the team at the helm of governance as well give hope to the citizenry.



Asked whether a reshuffle was really necessary, he responded: “As a citizen of Ghana…yes. As a politician…no because if he doesn’t do it, it actually helps us because basically, it’s an unpopular decision not to reshuffle. From where I am sitting, if I were talking as a citizen of Ghana and looking at what is happening…yes...everybody is saying it….he must reshuffle.



“The reason is that it gives hope to the citizenry. It gives hope to the people who need jobs. They feel that there’s a new face. We have a presidency that doesn’t change except through elections so to create that hope, what the president has as a tool is to reshuffle people in a way which then gives the idea that there’s a new flavor, a fresh start with others and that is what people look for,” Alex Segbefia said.



Akufo-Addo rejects calls for reshuffle



President Akufo-Addo while speaking on North Star FM in Tamale on August 8 stated that he is the final authority to determine whether or not a minister should be sacked during a reshuffle.



He stressed, however, that the performance of the current crop of ministers is outstanding and they will continue to help him as he steers the country out of the recent economic downturn.



He said calls for reshuffle were partly from the opposition NDC who wanted to destabilize his government.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he said.



