Akufo-Addo’s new infrastructure for courts unprecedented - Tema MCE

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh-Ashitey has expressed elation over the new infrastructure that President Akufo-Addo is building for Ghana’s judiciary.



In a write-up, the MCE points out that the sixty (60) new district courts, sixty (60) new judges’ bungalows and three (3) new High Courts that the President is making available are unprecedented for any leader in the history of the Fourth Republic.



“If His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo completes these projects, he will be the president to have made the single most large infrastructural provision for our Judiciary in the entire history of the Fourth Republic. This is unprecedented,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey wrote.



President Akufo-Addo is building sixty new district courts in sixty districts and accessorizing them with accompanying bungalows for the judges who will work in these

district courts.



In addition, the president is also building three extra new High Courts and their accessories for the country.



All of these infrastructures are scheduled for completion in early 2023 when they will go into use.



According to a recent update from the seat of government, Jubilee House, the buildings should be ready by October this year.



Sixty (60) percent of the projects have been completed according to the update with the remaining 40 percent scheduled to be duly completed and commissioned by first quarter of next year.



Confirming the good news, the Tema MCE quoted President Akufo-Addo as saying, “Sixty percent (60%) of these courts and bungalows have been completed, and will be commissioned before the start of the legal year in October.



The remaining forty percent (40%) will be duly completed and commissioned by the end of the first quarter of 2023.”



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey reiterated that the President’s work, in spite of the effects of COVID-19 and the Russia and Ukraine war shows that in spite of the difficulties, the president is working and can be trusted to be resourceful.



“Let’s continue to keep faith with His Excellency President Akufo-Addo knowing he is delivering,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.