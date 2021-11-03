Akufo-Addo’s mismangement cause of current economic hardship in Ghana not COVID-19 – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has called on Ghanaians to blame the current economic hardship in the country on the gross mismanagement of the country by the Akufo-Addo administration not COVID-19.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ on Wednesday, the NDC man said he is shocked that Ghanaians have accepted the ‘baseless’ claims of the NPP that the harship in the country is global.



According to him, the country would have been better off if the current administration had managed the numerous grants that were given to the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



“We were lucky as a country and had lots of inflows when COVID-19 struck…we didn’t suffer like the other economies which suffered as a result of lock down and others…we had 45 Billion as revenue. This was more than what we got in 2019, so it’s a lie when someone cliams that the country’s revenue inflows took a nose dive when COVID-19 stuck…,” he said.



He further mentioned that the country benefitted a lot from other international agencies during in the heat of the COVID-19 outbreak.



“IMF gave the country $2 billion because of COVID…even President Mahama had just 950 million dollars from IMF from Romania in his four years. Apart from that, this Goverment because of COVID went to Parliament and sought for approval to borrow GHC 10 million from Bank of Ghana, even with that, they over-borrowed by going for GHC 20 million Ghana cedis…,” he said.





Against this backdrop, the NDC man said it is never true that country’s finances suffered because of COVID-19.



“Even the free things, that were given to the citizenry because of elections, the citizens were made to pay for it after the elections, so what is the Government talking about…,” he added.