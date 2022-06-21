Akufo-Addo’s ministers are turning Parliament into a joke - Muntaka

Politics of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has bemoaned the frequent failure Akufo-Addo’s ministers to appear before Parliament to answer questions on pressing issues of national concern.



According to Muntaka, the ministers’ failure to present themselves to the house when they are called upon amounts to them running away from accountability.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the minority chief whip added that ministers’ actions imply that they do not take the role of Parliament seriously.



Muntaka, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asawase, made these remarks after the failure of the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, to present himself to house to answer urgent questions regarding his sector.



“Ministers are gradually turning this house, for lack of a better word, into a joke. Because Mr Speaker, they will wait until the morning of asking the questions and write to you that I cannot come because of one urgent thing or the other.



“... Mr Speaker as you are very much aware, these questions are transmitted to the ministries long before the business meeting happens on Thursdays and immediately after the business statement, they are reminded that they have to be in Parliament on a set date.



“For the minister for transport … this will be about the third time, I’m raising concerns about his inability to appear before the house. Mr Speaker, we will be grateful if you could help this house hold these ministers accountable because this is one of the tools that we use in holding them accountable," he said.



On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, also failed to appear before the house to answer 16 questions which were mostly on Ghana’s COVID-19 expenditure.



His failure to appear before the House led to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, issuing a directive for all businesses concerning the finance ministry to be put on hold.



“Until he comes to respond to the questions and to submit the statement giving an explanation as to how the money has been applied, we will not entertain any business from that ministry,” Bagbin said.



