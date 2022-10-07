Akufo-Addo's meeting with chiefs, MMDCEs was a ‘galamsey shareholders meeting’ - Odike

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) has said that the meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had with chiefs and Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on the fight against galamsey will amount to nothing.



In an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday (October 6), Akwasi Addai Odike alleged that most of the participants at the meeting, including the president, are beneficiaries of "galamsey."



He added that the president's meeting can be akin to a meeting of shareholders of a company who are meeting to discuss how they will share their profit.



"The meeting the president had in Kumasi had no benefit. The president went to meet MMDCEs, is he not the same person who appoints them? Does he not have a Chief of Staff who is supposed to sack MMDCEs who are misbehaving? Do you have to call all of them together?



“The meeting the president held in Kumasi was a galamsey shareholders' meeting. The chiefs are blaming the government for the menace, the government is also blaming the chiefs. These are the two groups who went to meet. They are the shareholders in galamsey.



“The president just went to make a speech. He did not state any strategy to stop the menace, and he is not going to because he is a direct beneficiary of the galamsey proceeds. Everything shows that Nana Addo is a direct beneficiary of galamsey proceeds. The chiefs are also beneficiaries of galamsey,” he said in Twi.



He added that Akufo-Addo, after all the resources at his disposal, including the army and putting his presidency on the line, is now asking chiefs to help in the fight against galamsey.



President Akufo-Addo, during his meeting with chiefs and MMDCEs in Kumasi on Wednesday (October 5), urged chiefs across the country to get themselves involved in the fight against illegal small-scale mining since they are the custodians of lands in the country.



“80 percent of the lands in this country continue to be under your custody, much of it having been acquired through the blood and sacrifices of your ancestors. The remainder of 20 percent, which I hold in trust of the people of Ghana, derived from state acquisition from you.



“What this means is that ultimately, the welfare of the state of the lands is our joint responsibility, although by statute the minerals in the soil belong to the president in trust for the people,” he noted.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/BOG