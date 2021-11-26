Akufo-Addo’s luxurious US$14,000 per hour LX-DIO aircraft captured at KIA

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Akufo-Addo's luxurious blue and white aircraft was captured at KIA



LX-DIO aircraft cost Ghana US$14,000-an-hour



The President was travelling to the States



As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo travels to Atlanta, USA, video footage of the US$14,000-an-hour LX-DIO aircraft which he [Akufo-Addo] has been using for his foreign trips has surfaced on social media.



The blue and white ultra-luxury aircraft was captured by an unknown source at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, November 25, 2021, awaiting the President and his entourage for their latest trip outside the country.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, who has been consistently demanding accountability on how much the nation spends on the President’s travels, in a Facebook post alleged that the aircraft has been exclusively kept for the President thereby denying other individuals an opportunity to hire it.



He indicated that the monopolization of the aircraft by President Akufo-Addo costs the Ghanaian taxpayer over GH¢15million.



“It is instructive to note that since July, the blue and white ultra-luxury LX-DIO has not been available for others to lease due to Akufo-Addo’s reckless monopolization at great cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer (in excess of GH¢15million thus far),” Ablakwa’s post read.



He added, “when a president decides in a combined effect to live as a Russian oligarch, a British aristocrat and an Arabian King, he would certainly need to impose killer taxes to sustain his intemperance.



“What we need is a frugal government that cares and is accountable, not a haughty, insensitive, opaque and intransigent one.”



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa concluded, “may we be successful in throwing out this obnoxious 2022 budget.”







Before his Atlanta trip, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was part of the African leaders engaging in positive masculinity approaches to end the scourge of violence against women and girls in Africa.



The event was held in the Democratic Republic of Congo.



