Akufo Addo’s kind of politics has collapsed Ghana – Dr Amakye Boateng

Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Akwasi Amakye Boateng, has said Ghana is currently facing both economic hardship and political divisions because of the style of politics adopted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Angel FM on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, on the show "Angel In the Morning" hosted by Kwame Tanko, Dr. Amakye went hard on the president, accusing him and holding him responsible for the current confusion in his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Dr. Amakye Boateng further revealed that he realized early on that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not going to succeed in his government the moment the former Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Paul Afoko, was unlawfully suspended.



"The moment he started with the case involving Paul Afoko's case, I told myself he will not succeed," Dr. Amakye Boateng told Kwame Tanko in their discussion on the show monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



"In the case of Ghana, the President has used his power to make a series of decisions that have resulted in the current division in the NPP, where Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten withdrew from the party. That has destroyed the country; that is Nana Addo's politics," Dr. Amakye Boateng said.