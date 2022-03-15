Akufo-Addo's initiatives have touched lives in every constituency - Samira Bawumia

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, has stated that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s developmental footprints can be felt in all corners of the country.



She explained that with such bold initiatives such as what was delivered by the erstwhile Ministry of Special Initiatives, every constituency in the country has witnessed various degrees of development, reports citinewsroom.com.



“For those of us who have the honor of travelling round the country, there is no constituency that His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has not touched with development. That is the priority of our government to make sure that we spread evenly the resources of our nation,” she said.



The Second Lady made this known while speaking at a forum in the United Kingdom.



She further stated that the administration of the current president has provided more developments than any other government in the country’s fourth republic.



Additionally, she said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been able to ensure that all the country’s resources have been evenly distributed, reaching all corners.