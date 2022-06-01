Akufo-Addo’s impunity should be your target, not the media: Okatakyie to Anas

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Host of Abranaaso on TV XYZ, Okatakyie Afrifa- Mensah has chastised investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas over his recent exposé.



The undercover journalist is expected to release a new piece on press freedom and bad deeds of some journalists in the country.



But on his programme on TV XYZ, Okatakyie affectionately called Youth President questioned why Anas Aremeyaw Anas has not investigated the corruption in the Akufo-Addo government like he did under other regimes.



“From Prof. Mills’ time, you did an exposé on the port, the Judiciary and all that but under Akufo-Addo, you have turned to the media. You’re sick,” he said. ” Do you pay taxes to the media?”



“Yes! We know the media is corrupt…some journalists are on government pay roll and others are benefiting from the government in various ways but that’s not important now,” Okatakyie stated and questioned why he has gone quiet under the NPP government.



This government is the most corrupt government Ghana has ever seen yet you’re there without any exposé on it.



” If you don’t know and Akufo-Addo leaves office and you try with your exposé again some of us will stop you,” Okatakyie warned. ” You think you can play with the minds of the people.”