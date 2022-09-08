Akufo-Addo’s illegal’ endorsement will cost Eugene Arhin – Omanhene

Politics of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Adom TV journalist, Omanhene Kwabena Asante has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his recent endorsement of Eugene Arhin as parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Awutu Senya East constituency.



“Tell Eugene Arhim, the president has spoilt his campaign…if he indeed wants to run for the Awutu Senya East seat, the president has opened the floodgates for party people to disregard and disrespect the new executives,” Omanhene submitted on Asempa FM, September 5.



Akufo-Addo during an official trip to the Central Region last week sang the praises of his Communications Director, stating that Arhin had become a constant ‘bother’ on matters of development for the constituency.



“So a president goes for regional tour to inspect development works, what has that got to do with Eugene Arhin who lobbies for projects to come to the area and that he should be considered when the time comes…” he quizzed.



He alleged further that Akufo-Addo is following the template he used for a former deputy Chief of Staff, who is now Member of Parliament for Bantama – i.e. endorsing Asenso-Boakye for the 2020 polls at a time the party had warned against such actions.



“The president should stop that, he did that with Asenso, he should stop that… because when the president goes wayward, party members and Ghanaians will follow suit, he should stop that.”



He also underscored the wider impact of such endorsement on party discipline. “Were we not here when new executives announced modalities to rein in members… look at what the president is saying?



“If you align with the president, you will lose because the president has nothing to lose,” he added in relation to the fact that Akufo-Addo will not be contesting for any position after winning re-election in 2020.



NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, in an interview stated that any member can trigger grievance procedures against any member who breaches laid down rules. He admits, however, that seeking to ‘discipline’ the president could be a tall and complicated order.



