Akufo-Addo's hydro-solar system is the lasting solution to dumsor - Ofoe Teye

Source: Christian Oduro, Contributor

The Tema East Constituency Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Agbadiabga Ofoe-Teye, is celebrating President Akufo-Addo over the commissioning of West Africa’s first and largest hydro-solar power generation system in Ghana.



In a statement issued on Friday, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye said the feat is a decisive remedy that will ensure that debilitating power outages that had occurred during the Mahama the government are banned forever from Ghana.



“Mr. President, since you do not like to blow your horn, please permit me to do it for you. This is yet another historic masterstroke from you. Your hydro-solar system is the cure we have been waiting for, to ensure that John Mahama’s ‘dun-sor’ never rears its ugly head in Ghana again,” Nene Ofoe-Teye wrote.



According to him, the new system also “proves further that the current president is really thinking up solutions to the problems that the NDC government piled up and bequeathed to the country.”



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday commissioned Ghana’s first Hydro-Solar Hybrid power generating system at Bui.



The componentry includes a 5MW Floating Solar PV System and is also the first in the

West African subregion.



It forms part of the first phase of a 250MWp solar project, which is being implemented in phases of 50MWp.



In a speech read on his behalf by his Senior Minister, Nana Akufo-Addo, stated that “this further shows my government’s commitment to delivering on the promise to Ghana’s resolve to diversify the country’s energy generation portfolio and increase the renewable energy component of her energy mix.



The project, when completed, will add 250 megawatts of power to augment the Bui

Generating Station’s 404MW hydroelectric dam.



Nene Ofoe-Teye added that the project also underscores the fact that president Akufo-

Addo is being strategic in his pursuit of national development by being judicious in the application of the country’s money.



“In addition to beefing up our power generation, this project will also make Ghana an important contributor to the fight against climate change because of the clean energy involved. This is the mark of a good thinking leadership which Ghana lacked for eight years under the NDC,” Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye stated.