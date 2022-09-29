Akufo Addo’s hometown flooded; hundreds displaced

Regional News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Residents in the Akyem Abuakwa area in the Eastern Region have been displaced by flood after heavy downpours on Wednesday, September 28.



Due to the long hours of rainfall, residents were left stranded as many households were displaced in various communities, including Kyebi, the hometown of Akufo-Addo, Kessbenonline.com reports.



The report added that this is the first time the community is experiencing flooding despite torrential rains every year.



Meanwhile, some residents have blamed the recent flood on illegal mining activities in neighbouring communities.



