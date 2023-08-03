Akufo-Addo’s hatred for Mahama is reason Saglemi Housing Project stalled - NDC MP

Politics of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

The MP for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Andrew Dari Chiwitey, has said refuted claims that the Saglemi housing project has been halted due to financial constraints.



He said the $198 million project has been abandoned due to political reasons, stressing that the Akufo-Addo government would have found resources to complete the facility if it wanted to do so.



The Deputy Ranking Member on the Works and Housing Committee, who spoke to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ Wednesday morning said the project has stalled because it was started by the erstwhile NDC administration headed by President John Mahama.



“The reason the president does not want to complete the project is that he hates President John Mahama. He knows when completed Ghanaians will praise Mahama therefore he has to ignore it and start his own,” Mr Chiwitey said in Akan.



His comment follows President Akufo-Addo’s comment that suggested that the abandoned Saglemi affordable housing scheme is too costly to complete.



This was after the president cut sod for the construction of a new affordable housing project at Pokuase in Accra on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the government would have incurred more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglemi Housing Project.



“It has been established that in addition to the $198 million already expended on the project, the government has to raise additional funding to the tune of $ 46 million to complete the infrastructural works. That is water, electricity, and drains to mitigate flooding.



“Further, $68million is required to complete the buildings and other essential onsite infrastructure works like the waste holding bay, sewage treatment plants and the development of socioeconomic and civic infrastructure such as basic school, clinic and shops,” he stated.



But reacting to the development, Chiwitey said the assertions were lies and that the government wants to give the uncompleted project to a pro-NPP developer to take over the project.



Currently, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has given the approval for a transaction advisor to be procured to lead the process of identifying a suitable private developer with the requisite technical and financial capability to help dispose of the Saglemi Housing project.



It follows Cabinet’s directive to the Minister of Works and Housing to explore the possibility of disposing of the Saglemi Housing project.



It is to be disposed of at the current value to a private sector entity to complete and sell the housing units to the public at no further cost to the government.