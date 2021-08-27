Akufo-Addo's govt will ensure that stolen monies from NDC are retrieved – Dormaa East MP

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Member of Parliament, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has assured Ghanaians that the New Patriotic Pary (NPP) will go after former government appointees who have been implicated in corruption cases.



He said that appointees implicated in the Airbus saga, which he termed as a high profile global corruption scandal under former President John Dramani Mahama's administration must be investigated and made to face the law.



Speaking at a media engagement, as reported by Daily Graphic, he said: “The NPP will be in office and ensure that all former government appointees who have stolen money from the state return them. The Akufo-Addo’s government will retrieve all the stolen money from the former government officials through the legal process.”



As part of efforts in fighting corruption in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo in 2017 established the Office of the Special Prosecutor, an independent, investigating, prosecutorial and asset recovering anti-corruption agency.



Meanwhile, the former president, John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to vote the NDC into power come 2024 to investigate all corruption cases under the current government.



Speaking in an interview on Radio Tamale as part of his 'Thank you tour" he said: "They say, 'break the 8,' so sweep every useless thing we have done under the carpet, but (elect) someone who is amenable to us so that we don’t account for our 8 years. No, accountability must take place.



"You have been in government for 8 years, so a new government must come and hold you to account. Why did you do that? Why did you do this? People are happy to run away with the loot that they have made.”





