Akufo-Addo’s government sinking in corruption - Expert

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Sustainable development expert and lecturer Michael Ebo Amoah has posited that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is sinking due to corruption issues.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lecturer indicated that the government has lost the goodwill Ghanaians had for them because the president has failed to deal with perceived corruption cases.



According to him, the president owes no one a favour and must crack the whip where necessary.



He explained that some of the appointees disappointed him in his first term, but it seems the president has not learnt any lessons from the mess created in his first term.



He said the president gave people power and created ministries that he should not have created because he wanted to reward his loyalists and those who got the power nearly sunk his administration.



Mr Ebo Amoah was reacting to the botched Sputnik-V vaccine agreement saying it is surprising that the president has not sacked the minister.



He slammed him for his response on the matter, saying the president treated the issue as a joke.



Meanwhile, he has posited that the NPP is currently making the work of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia difficult.



He asserted that Dr Bawumia if successfully elected as a presidential candidate, would find it extremely difficult to win the 2024 polls.



He insisted that the president must show leadership and sack the minister because Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has failed.



He, however, stated he doubts if the president would sack him, adding he believes the president should use the minister’s case to win the goodwill of the people back.