Akufo-Addo's government is on auto pilot - Mahama's aide

Politics of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Private legal practitioner, Edudzi Tamakloe, has disclosed that Akufo-Addo's government is on auto pilot with nobody in charge.



He says things have gone a spiral down as prices of commodities keep increasing on daily basis.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has blatantly refused to hear the cry of Ghanaians who are suffering under his administration.



"Times are hard under this government but it looks like nobody is in charge and the governance of the country seems to be on auto pilot. Look at the current fuel prices and it's virtually affecting prices of commodities," he said.



The aide to former President John Dramani Mahama furthered that government has deliberately given a deaf ear to the plight of Ghanaians and keep deceiving all that everything is well when he knows very well that he has done nothing to alleviate the hardship Ghanaians are going through under his watch.



"It is for this reason that former president John Dramani Mahama believes the NPP government has overstayed their usefulness and need to be booted out in the next general elections," he added.