Akufo-Addo's government has lost the fight against 'galamsey' - Kwesi Pratt

Veteran Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said that the government has lost the fight against the menace of illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as 'galamsey'.



According to him, the menace has become so pervasive that people are no longer hiding in the forest but doing it in the middle of communities.



In a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Pratt added that law enforcement agencies in these communities look unconcerned as illegal miners destroy the country.



"… we have not been victorious (in the fight against 'galamsey') as being suggested. I travel across the country quite a bit, and I remember about three months ago, travelling through the Western Region and ending up somewhere in Obuasi.



"You see all these excavators on pave loaders moving. Then you begin to ask yourself what are they going to use them for because there are no major construction sites in these areas. The pave loaders are just moving, and they are passing through police checkpoints and so on.



"We have simply failed. I imagine the noises that we made from the very beginning. You remember the press conferences at the International Press Centre by all kinds of alliances which came into being then and the noise and the various operations the government launched. They have all come to nothing. In some of the places in the Eastern Region, as you approach the town right by the roadside, they are there digging openly. They are not hiding," he said.



The Veteran journalist further stated that his travel to 'galamsey' areas across the country also revealed that illegal miners had destroyed vast farmlands, including Cocoa plantations.



He made these comments while reacting to the arrest of illegal mining ('galamsey') 'queen', Aisha Huang, who was deported from Ghana in 2018.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



How Aisha Huang re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest has been a major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.



