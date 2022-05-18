Akufo-Addo’s government has done well - Edward Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Former Ambassador-at-large and flagbearer of the Peoples’ National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Mahama, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his management of Ghana’s economy.



According to him, even though Akufo-Addo’s government has performed remarkably well, there is still more for improvement, particularly in the area of accountability.



“I won’t say to my satisfaction, but they have done well, because as I said in 2019 the growth rate was fine, then COVID came, and COVID knocked off not only Ghana but the whole world,” asaaseradio.com reports.



He added that “there is no doubt that there are economic challenges being felt by citizens in our country; there is no doubt about this,” but this hardship is not particular to Ghana.



Also, Dr. Mahama said that even though the president was working hard to make Ghana a better place, some of the persons working with him are not working as hard as him, with some only working for their personal benefit and not in the interest of the country.



On Ghana’s COVID-19 fight, the former PNC flagbearer added that President Akufo-Addo and his team did remarkably well because Ghana did not suffer the impact of the pandemic like other countries.



“We didn’t have the number of deaths that they were saying we will have, and we got it almost under control …so far as the COVID management is concerned, I think the government has done very well,” he added.



Meanwhile, the immediate past flagbearer of the PNC, David Apasera, has accused Dr. Edward Mahama of being the cause of the current challenges in the party.



According to Apasera, Dr. Mahama, who had said he had washed his hands off the PNC, was conniving with some members of the party to have him and the party's National Chairman, Moses X Danibaah, suspended.



