Akufo-Addo’s government has done nothing to fight corruption - Crusaders Against Corruption

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

2021 Auditor-General’s reports show corruption is on the rise, Wilson Jnr



Ghana has lost GH¢50b to financial irregularities between 2017 to 2021, Ablakwa alleges



Alleged details of 2021 Auditor General report leaked



The chief crusader of the Crusaders Against Corruption, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, has stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has done nothing to fight the menace of corruption in the country.



According to Wilson Jnr, if the claims by the government that it is fighting corruption are true, then financial infractions by government agencies should reduce and not increase, as indicated by the latest Auditor-General’s report.



“’… a journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. If we are really fighting corruption as a country, the GH¢12.8 billion (financial infractions by government agencies recorded in the 2020 Auditor-Generals report), should have reduced for 2021, then it will tell you that truly we are sealing the loopholes.



“But as we speak, in 2020 it was GH¢12.8 billion, 2021 it is GH¢17.4 billion. What does this tell you? It tells you that we are not doing anything to seal it. Should the figure have reduced to GH¢12.7 billion, I will be happy a say that at least something is being done,” he said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that Ghana lost over GH¢50 billion to financial infractions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between 2017 and 2021.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), this GH¢50 billion loss to corruption, contained in the yet-to-be-released 2021 Auditor General’s report, is mind-blowing, given that the country is now seeking an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout for an amount way lesser than that.



